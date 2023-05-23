Indian Navy's latest indigenous guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao has successfully carried out engagement of sea skimming supersonic target. Indian Navy has also shared video of the successful launch of a missile from INS Mormugao. Sharing the video, the Navy said: "This maiden endeavour showcases Indian Navy's future proof combat readiness and commitment towards Aatma Nirbhar Bharat." Job Opportunity in Indian Navy: Apply for Vacancies for Short Service Commission Officer at joinindiannavy.gov.in; Check Last Date for Online Application and Other Details.

