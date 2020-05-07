Vizag Gas Leak: Rahul Gandhi Expresses Shock Over Chemical Leak at LG Polymers Plant in Visakhapatnam

File image of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 7: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday expressed shock over the gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam and prayed for the speedy recovery of those hospitalised.

He also urged Congress workers in the area to provide all necessary support to those affected. Chemical Gas Leak at LG Polymers Plant in Visakhapatnam: Death Toll Increases to 7, Evacuation Operation Underway.

"I'm shocked to hear about Vizag Gas Leak. I urge our Congress workers and leaders in the area to provide all necessary support and assistance to those affected. My condolences to the families of those who have perished. I pray that those hospitalised make a speedy recovery," he said on Twitter.

At least six people have died and over 100 hospitalised after gas leaked from a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam.