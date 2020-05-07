Chemical Gas Leakage at LG Polymers Industry in Visakhapatnam: 3 Dead, Several Others Rushed to Hospital After Complaining of Breathlessness & Vomiting

Gas Leakage at LG Polymers Plant (Photo Credits: ANI)

Andhra Pradesh, May 7: In a shocking incident, a chemical gas leakage was reported at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam on Thursday morning. Three people have died, including one child due to the gas leakage. According to an ANI update, people were rushed to the hospital after they complained of burning sensation in their eyes faced breathing difficulties.

Police, fire tenders and ambulances reached the spot to attend to people in the villages. Local administration and personnel of the Indian Navy were pressed into action who evacuated five nearby villages. The hazardous gas leakage has left many ill in the area and it has created huge panic. More details on this news will be updated. Uttar Pradesh: 7 Labourers Killed Due to Gas Leakage in Pipeline in Sitapur.

Three dead, Including One Child Due to Gas Leakage:

#UPDATE 3 persons, including one child, dead after chemical gas leakage at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam: District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO). #AndhraPradesh https://t.co/sEx1YdgeOZ — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

Earlier this year, a gas leakage was reported from a gas well in Andhra Pradesh's Uppudi village in Katrenikona Mandal. The gas leakage was first reported in a pipeline maintained by PFH Oil and Gas Private Limited. Villagers panicked soon after the news spread of the gas leakage.