Visakhapatnam, October 13: Locals in Vizag were briefly panicked after reports of alleged gas leak from an industrial plant. Officials moved into action after being intimated, and were quick to clarify that no gas leakage had occurred. The incident was reported around five months after a leakage from the LG Polymers chemical plant had claimed 11 lives in the city. Vizag Gas Leak at LG Polymers: Andhra Pradesh Government Suspends 2 Environment Engineers, Factory Department Official.

The leakage of gas on Monday evening was alleged by locals in Pilakavanipalem and Kunchumamba colonies of Gajuwaka area, reported news agency ANI. A team of officials subsequently rushed to the nearest industrial plant of Coromandel Fertilisers Ltd to ascertain whether any gas leakage had erupted.

The matter was also brought to the notice of Malkapuram Police Station, as locals in Siriharipuram area also grew cautious after the alleged gas leak. The residents who came out on the roads claimed that four persons have fallen sick, reported The Hindu.

Update by ANI

Visakhapatnam: Locals in Pilakavanipalem & Kunchumamba colonies of Gajuwaka alleged gas leakage in the area late last evening; Coromandel Fertilizers Ltd is located near the colonies. DCP says,"Our team rushed to the spot; factory officials confirmed of no leakage" #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/FhT63TG69W — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

After a team of officials inspected the site of Coromandel Fertilisers Ltd, Deputy Commissioner of Police V Suresh Babu confirmed to the media that "everything is normal" and no gas leakage had occurred. "Our team rushed to the spot, factory officials confirmed of no leakage," he said.

The DCP was further reported as saying that the industrial plant had released waste gas, which is a normal practise. The residents felt an unusual impact due to a change in weather caused by heavy rains and depression, he reportedly said, adding that the locals have been assured and asked not to panic.

