Kolkata, May 30: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths probing the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment irregularities scam, have taken possession of several crucial files and hard disks from the Commission's office.

Earlier, the central probe agency had snapped Internet connections to the server of office and also sealed a number of cupboards to prevent any kind of manipulation of the files from outside.

The files and hard disks, which were possessed by the agency sleuths after operations that started on Saturday evening and continued till late Sunday, will be sent for forensic examination. At the same time, a three-member CBI team will also examine them over the next few days. WBSSC Recruitment Scam: CBI Registers FIR Against 5 Members of Advisory Panel.

"We expect that a proper examination of these files will enable us to have further details about the candidates who secured jobs flouting norms and against what kind of under-the-table payments were made. These files and hard disks might also help our investigative officials to have a clear idea about the WBSSC insiders involved in the irregularities as well as the modus operandi of the mischief," said a CBI official on the condition of anonymity.

Since the CBI started its probe in the case, the security of the WBSSC office was handed over to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel as per an order of the Calcutta High Court.

The CBI has interrogated former state education and Trinamool Congress secretary general, Partha Chatterjee and incumbent West Bengal Minister of State for Education, Paresh Chandra Adhikari several times.

