NewDelhi, April 27: Heatwave conditions are expected to grip parts of several states in India including Gujarat, Odisha, and West Bengal on Tuesday. April 27, 2021, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD stated that hot weather conditions are very likely to grip the three states today and mercury is to rise during the day on Tuesday. The IMD declares a heatwave when the maximum temperature is 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days and a severe heatwave is when the mercury touches the 47 degrees-mark for consecutive two days. In small areas, a heatwave is declared if the temperature soars to 45 degrees Celsius even for a day. Delhi Records February's Warmest Day in Past 15 Years at 32.5 Degrees Celsius.

Giving details about the weather conditions in other parts of India, the weather agency said that the Northeastern states of India will witness scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/gusty winds over the next 24 hours and will continue for the next 2 days. The change in the weather conditions can be attributed to the wind convergence supported by moisture feed from the Bay of Bengal.

"Isolated to scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/gusty winds very likely over Northeast India during next 24 hours whose intensity and distribution is likely to increase over the region during subsequent 2 days. Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over Assam and Meghalaya on April 30, 2021", the IMD said.

