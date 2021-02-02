New Delhi, February 2: Parts of North India will witness rainfall and snowfall in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. It has predicted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain/snow over several states till February 6. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD said that light to moderate rainfall and snow accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and hail very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh on February 3, over Himachal Pradesh on February 3 and 4 and over Uttarakhand on February 4 and 5. Dense to Very Dense Fog in Isolated Pockets of Punjab, Delhi, Bihar, Assam & Tripura, Abatement of Cold Wave From Northwest India From Today, View Pics.

The IMD said that the current weather conditions are due to a Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation between 3.1 km & 3.6 km above mean sea level lies over Afghanistan. It is very likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from today and the plains of Northwest India from Wednesday. The IMD further said that light to moderate rains is very likely over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and several other states due to the interaction between this Western Disturbance and lower level south-easterlies from the Bay of Bengal.

The interaction is likely to cause isolated to fairly widespread light to moderate rain/thundershowers with isolated lightning & hail over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh on February 4 and over East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh and north Chhattisgarh on February 5, 2021.

