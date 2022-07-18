Moderate to heavy rains have been forecast in some districts in Maharashtra. At least 104 people have died in rain-related incidents since the onset of monsoon on June 1.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), in its recent press release, has stated that the depression over Northeast Arabian Sea off Saurashtra and Kutch coast is moving in the northwest direction away from India. Mumbai Rains: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Suburbs, Extremely Heavy Downpour at Isolated Places

IMD has also added that rainfall activity is likely to increase over the Northeastern States & Sub-Himalayan West Bengal from July 18 and northwest India from July 19 for the next 3-4 days.

For Monday, July 18, the IMD has put the district of Vidarbha and the state of Arunachal Pradesh on an Orange alert as heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Vidarbha is likely. Maharashtra Rains: 5 Deaths in Last 24 hours, Toll Rises to 89

Heavy rainfall is predicted at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa, Marathwada, Gujarat Region, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka and Telangana.

A few places in South Interior Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi could receive light to moderate rain.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2022 09:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).