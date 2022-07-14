According to IMD, Mumbai would witness moderate to heavy rain in city and suburban areas on July 14. Apart from this, the possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, said IMD. "Occasional strong winds reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 60 kmph very likely," said BMC citing IMD.

