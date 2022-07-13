The heavy downpour is not just troublesome for farming or commute but it concerns with our precious lives. According to the Maharashtra government report, the monsoon costed 5 lives in the last 24 hours in the state. The death toll due to rain and flood situation in the various districts of the state had increased to 89.

Check tweet:

Maharashtra | Death toll due to rain and flood situation in the various districts of the state rises to 89 with 5 deaths in the last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/eqVoDMMWRb — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)