West Bengal, February 15: The West Bengal government is set to provide meals at a nominal cost of Rs 5. Eying the Assembly Elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will launch the 'Maa' scheme on Monday. The scheme name got its name from TMC Party's slogan of “Ma, Mati, Manush'

According to the Hindustan Times report, Maa scheme would be launched in Kolkata where 16 common kitchens have been set up. The scheme would be gradually extended to other towns and cities in the state. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: CM Mamata Banerjee Announces She Will Fight Assembly Poll From Nandigram.

Here's what the meal would comprise of:

The meal would comprise of rice, dal, a vegetable, and egg and would be served at Rs 5 per plate. The food would be available at a fixed time.

The state assembly elections are due in March – April this year. The BJP which had made deep inroads in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls is now posing a major challenge to the ruling TMC.

Mamata Banerjee kicked off the Trinamool Congress's campaign for the assembly elections last month, announcing that she will contest the polls from Nandigram -- a political gambit aimed at the BJP's Suvendu Adhikari who won the seat in 2016 as a TMC candidate, while also retroceding to the land movement that catapulted her to power.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2021 11:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).