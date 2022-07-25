New Delhi, July 25: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday claimed to have arrested seven people in connection with the murder one Shridhar Das during the post-poll violence in West Bengal.

The accused were identified as Pranab Barkait, Pritam Roy Sarkar, Ratan Roy Sarkar, Liton Shil, Liton Bhaumik, Nakul Roy Sarkar and Biswajit Barman, alias Biswa.

The CBI had registered the case in compliance of Calcutta High Court order and taken over the investigation of a case earlier registered at Police Station Dinhata, Cooch Behar (West Bengal) on June 25, 2021. West Bengal Post-Poll Violence Case: CBI Summons Anubrata Mandal For Questioning in Ongoing Investigation.

Last year, On May 4 at about 2 p.m., Das was mercilessly beaten up with sticks, baton and iron rods by unknown persons. When his wife came to his rescue, she too was mercilessly beaten up.

After the incident, Das was admitted to Dinhata Hospital and later shifted to another hospital in Cooch Behar in West Bengal where he succumbed to his injuries on June 21, 2021.

After sustained efforts during the investigation, the CBI identified, traced and arrested seven accused from Cooch Behar, Jaipur and Kolkata who were allegedly involved in the murder case.

Searches were conducted in eight locations across Cooch Behar, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents and article.

The arrested accused were produced before the Competent Court and have been remanded to police custody.

