Kolkata, January 29: Parts of the industrial township of Barrackpore in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district virtually turned into a battlefield on Monday following clashes between the police and BJP supporters during a rally of the saffron party in front of the officer of district police superintendent. The clashes started after the rally taken out by the supporters of the youth wing of the BJP, led by state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar, was stopped by the police.

As the BJP supporters tried to break through the barricades, the police prevented them which led to the clashes. As the BJP supporters hurled bricks and stones at the cps, the latter resorted to lathi charge and use of water-cannons to disperse the mob. Till the time of filing of this report, tension prevailed in the area. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Asks People To Enrol Their Names in the Voters' List

“We were holding a peaceful demonstration. But the cops launched an unprovoked attack on us. Even our female workers were not spared and were harassed and beaten up by male cops. We will approach the National Commission for Women,” said Majumdar. He also said that it was the police who first provoked the BJP supporters by throwing stones and bricks towards the procession. West Bengal Shocker: Crude Bomb Hurled Near School in Kanchrapara, Probe Launched

Clashes Between BJP Supporters and Cops Trigger Tension in Barrackpore

#WATCH | Police use water cannon against BJP workers in Barrackpore protesting against West Bengal government over law and order situation in the state pic.twitter.com/t0Oab3zyy4 — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024

#Watch: Massive clashes erupt between #BJP workers & police during #WestBengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar’s law violation program & CP office gherao in Barrackpore. Police claims BJP workers pelted stones on them & in retaliation they used water canons & resorted to a… pic.twitter.com/eKD8sebhP5 — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) January 29, 2024

“In West Bengal, every democratic and peaceful demonstration is stopped in such a manner by the use of force,” he added. Reacting to Majumdar's comments, Trinamool spokesman Kunal Ghosh claimed that the police behaved in an extremely responsible manner by just resorting to lathi charge and use of water-cannons. “Had there been central armed forces, they would have surely resorted to firing,” said Ghosh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2024 08:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).