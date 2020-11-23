Kolkata, November 23: A 75-year-old COVID-19 patient, identified as Shibdas Banerjee, was declared "dead" by hospital authorities in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, though he was alive. The family members of Shibdas Banerjee cremated body of another man's body that was handed over to them. A week after Banerjee's presumed death, his family was informed that he was alive. Tamil Nadu Schocker: 74-Year-Old Man Kept in Freezer Box by Family in Salem District, Rescued in Half-Conscious Stage Next Day.

Banerjee was admitted to Balrampur Basu hospital in Khardah on November 4. On the same day, one Mohinimohan Mukherjee was also admitted. On November 7, Mukherjee was transferred to a Covid hospital in Barasat. However, authorities at Balrampur Basu hospital sent the Barasat facility Banerjee’s medical reports instead of Mukherjee's, The Indian Express reported. This resulted in the case of mistaken identity. Assam: Compounder of a Tea Garden Hospital Arrested for Declaring Alive Child Dead in Dibrugarh.

After Mukherjee died on November 13, the Barasat hospital called Banerjee's family handed over the body to them. Mukherjee's body was wrapped in protective layers as is mandated in case of deaths due to COVID-19. Banerjee's family saw the body from a distance, hence, did not realise the blunder. On November 20, when Banerjee recovered, the Khardah hospital called Mukherjee’s family, saying he was ready to be discharged.

When they saw a different man, they raised an alarm and the blunder came to light. Banerjee’s family was informed that he was still alive when they were preparing for his "shraddha" ceremony. The North 24 Parganas district health department has initiated a probe and a four-member inquiry committee has been set up.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2020 04:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).