Kolkata, January 10: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said that her government will provide free of cost COVID-19 vaccination to all the people in the state. She added that the TMC government in the state is making arrangements for undertaking free vaccination drive against coronavirus. COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Centre Tell State Govts To Be Prepared for Vaccine Roll Out.

"I am happy to announce that our government is making arrangements to facilitate the administration of COVID-19 vaccine to all the people of the state without any cost," said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, as reported by news agency ANI. COVID-19 Vaccination Drive in India to Begin From January 16; Health And Frontline Workers, Elderly People to Be Vaccinated on Priority.

Read the Tweet Here:

I am happy to announce that our government is making arrangements to facilitate the administration of #COVID19 vaccine to all the people of the state without any cost: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/I2Y9DvbHeo — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2021

On Saturday, around 30,000 police personnel in Kolkata received a text message from the Chief Minister informing that they will be administrated with the COVID-19 vaccine without any cost. Earlier in December , the Mamata government had announced free of cost COVID-19 vaccine to the doctors and health workers in the state.

COVID-19 vaccination drive in India is set to begin from January 16, 2021. Health workers and frontline workers will be given priority. The vaccine will be first offered to one crore healthcare workers, along with two crore frontline and essential workers, 27 crore elderly people, mostly above the age of 50 years. People under 50-years with comorbidities will also be vaccinated on priority.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2021 11:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).