Mumbai, January 7: Staying close to pigeons or being exposed to pigeon droppings on an everyday basis can lead to severe health issues, including lung disease. The development comes in the wake of a 53-year-old woman allegedly developing a life-threatening condition called "hypersensitivity pneumonitis". Notably, the woman developed hypersensitivity pneumonitis due to her exposure to pigeon faeces.

According to a report in the Times of India, the woman developed "hypersensitivity pneumonitis" after being exposed to pigeon faeces and droppings. The life-threatening condition led the woman to undergo a lung transplant. While animals, including cats, birds, dogs, etc., co-exist with humans, constant exposure to them can lead to several diseases. Girl Dies Due to ‘Newcastle Disease’ in Australia: Toddler Dead After Catching Rare Virus From Pigeon.

In the case of the 53-year-old woman, her exposure to pigeon droppings led to the development of hypersensitivity pneumonitis, due to which she had to undergo lung transplantation. While exposure to animals can pose a great risk, it's important to understand what hypersensitivity pneumonitis is. In simple terms, hypersensitivity pneumonitis is a life-threatening lung inflammation which is triggered by continuous inhalation of allergens, including organic particles like mould, bird droppings, or chemicals.

Hypersensitivity pneumonitis is also known as "extrinsic allergic alveolitis" and results from the immune system's response to the above-mentioned inhaled substances. A few symptoms of hypersensitivity pneumonitis include constant cough, shortness of breath, and fatigue. Chronic exposure to pigeon droppings can also lead to fibrosis, thereby scarring the lung tissue. Japan: Cab Driver Arrested for Killing Pigeon on Street in Tokyo.

While early detection is a crucial factor in fighting Hypersensitivity pneumonitis, the diagnosis involves clinical evaluation, imaging, and identifying the exposure history. Early detection also helps to prevent severe damage to the lungs, which cannot be reversed at a later stage. Constant exposure to pigeon dropping can also lead to gastrointestinal infections and histoplasmosis, among other diseases.

