Ayodhya, January 22: Arun Yogiraj, the sculptor behind the Ram Lalla idol, was present in Ayodhya for the consecration or pran pratishtha ceremony of the newly constructed Ram Mandir on Monday. Yogiraj, who hails from Mysuru, expressed his joy and gratitude, considering himself the “luckiest person on the earth now.”

"I feel I am the luckiest person on the earth now. The blessing of my ancestors, family members, and Lord Ram Lalla has always been with me. Sometimes I feel like I am in a dream world..." he said while speaking to news agency ANI. Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Ram Lalla Idol Sculpted by Mysuru-Based Arun Yogiraj To Be Installed at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Arun Yogiraj on Creating Ram Lalla Idol

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Ram Lalla idol sculptor, Arun Yogiraj says "I feel I am the luckiest person on the earth now. The blessing of my ancestors, family members and Lord Ram Lalla has always been with me. Sometimes I feel like I am in a dream world..." pic.twitter.com/Eyzljgb7zN — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Who is Arun Yogiraj?

Yogiraj belongs to a lineage of five generations of renowned sculptors in Mysore. He began his sculpting career at a young age, under the influence of his father and grandfather, who were patronized by the King of Mysore. After earning an MBA and working in the corporate sector, Yogiraj dedicated himself to sculpting full time from 2008. Karnataka: Family Members of Ram Lalla Idol Sculptor Arun Yogiraj Chant 'Ram Japa' Ahead of Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony (Watch Video).

In addition to the Ram Lalla idol, Yogiraj has created an array of impressive sculptures, including a 30-feet statue of Subhash Chandra Bose displayed near the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate in Delhi, a 12-feet tall sculpture of Adi Shankaracharya in Kedarnath, and a 21-feet tall Hanuman statue in Mysore.

Meanwhile, the Ayodhya Ram temple complex, built in the traditional Nagara style, measures 380 feet in length (east-west direction), 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height, with each floor being 20 feet high. The final decision on the three idols of Lord Ram Lalla, voted on December 30, was taken by the Board of Trustees of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra after examining all three idols and Arun Yogiraj’s idol was chosen.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2024 04:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).