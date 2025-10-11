Mumbai, October 12: Local train services in Mumbai will be affected on Sunday, October 12, due to the scheduled mega block announced by the Railways. Ahead of the Sunday mega block, people are looking online to know if there is a mega block in the city on October 12. The development comes amid the general perception that every Sunday, a mega block in Mumbai affects local train services in the city. So if you're looking for answers to questions such as "Is there a mega block in Mumbai on Sunday, October 12?" and "Will Mumbai local train services be affected on Central, Western and other lines?", etc., then you have come to the right place.

It must be noted that every Sunday, a mega block affects local train services in Mumbai; however, the Sunday mega block does not always affect all railway lines operating in the city. According to the announcement by the railways, there will be a mega block in Mumbai on Sunday, October 12, on the Central, Harbour and Western lines. This means that there will be be no mega block on the Transharbour and Uran lines on October 12 (Sunday). Scroll below to know which railway lines will be affected due to the Sunday mega block. Mumbai Local Train Major Update: Good News for Commuters, Western Railway To Set Up 7 New Stations on Virar-Dahanu Route; Check Details.

Is There a Sunday Mega Block on October 12? Which Railway Lines Are Affected?

The Sunday mega block of October 12 will be undertaken on the Central, Harbour and Western lines. As per the announcement, there will be a 30-hour mega block on Central line between Karjat and Khopoli stations from 12:20 PM on Saturday, October 11 to 6:20 PM on Sunday, October 12. On the other hand, there will be a Sunday mega block on the Harbour line's Up and Down lines between Kurla and Vashi stations from 11:10 AM to 4:10 PM. During the block period on Harbour line, Down line services to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel leaving CSMT Mumbai from 10.34 AM to 3.36 PM and UP line services towards CSMT leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.17 AM to 3.47 PM will remain cancelled.

Railways also said that special suburban trains will run on the CSMT-Kurla and Panvel-Vashi sections during the mega block period. Similarly, the Western Railway will also observe a mega block on Sunday, October 12. The Western Railway will undertake a Jumbo Block of four hours on Up fast lines between Borivali and Ram Mandir stations, as well as on the 5th line between Ram Mandir and Kandivali stations from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Sunday. The four-hour mega block will be undertaken to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment. Mumbai Metro 3: No Mobile Signal on Aqua Line, Commuters Struggle with Online Ticketing on Day 1.

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Western Railway, all Up fast line trains will run on Up slow/6th line between Borivali and Andheri stations and all 5th line trains will run on Down fast line between Andheri and Borivali stations during the jumbo block period. That said, the railways have not announced any Sunday mega block for the Transharbour and Uran lines.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Facebook Account of M Indicator). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : There is a mega block in Mumbai on Sunday, October 12, which will affect local train services in the city. Conclusion : =There is a mega block in Mumbai on Sunday, October 12. However, the railways have announced a mega block only for the Western, Central and Harbour lines. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2025 05:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).