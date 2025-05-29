Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is grabbing headlines with his back-to-back property purchases in Mumbai. His recent acquisitions include residential apartments and office spaces. Now, the cinema legend has once again invested heavily, this time acquiring a property in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the Kalki 2898 AD actor recently bought his fourth plot in Ayodhya, near the sacred land of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. If reports are to be believed, Big B paid a whopping INR 40 crore for the property. Amitabh Bachchan’s Ayodhya Land Purchase Fuels Speculation About Memorial for Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan Buys His Fourth Property in Ayodhya

According to reports, the spacious property, covering 25,000 square feet, is located near the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. As per reports in Hindustan Times, he has bought the land for a whopping sum of INR 40 crore. The plot is located next to The Sarayu, a premium project in development by Mumbai-based real estate company The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), where the actor has previously made investments. He had invested INR 14.5 crore in the Sarayu project, reportedly to create a memorial for his late father and legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Days before the inauguration of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, he had acquired 5,372 square feet of land for INR 4.54 crore. Talking about his purchase, he had said, "This is a start of a heartfelt journey into the soul of Ayodhya where tradition and modernity seemessly co-exist, creating an emotional tapestry that resonates with me deeply. I am looking forward to building my home in the global spiritual capital." Amitabh Bachchan Buys Land Worth Rs 14.50 Crore in Ayodhya Ahead of Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony, Plans To Build New Home.

On the movie front, Amitabh Bachchan, who was last seen in Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan in 2024, next has Section 84 co-starring Nimrat Kaur, Abhishek Banerjee and Diana Penty. He also has the second instalment of his box office hits, Brahmastra and Kalki 2898 AD. He will also be hosting the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, speculated to commence from the first week of August 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 29, 2025 01:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).