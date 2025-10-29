New Delhi, October 29: Preparations are underway in Ayodhya for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the Ram Mandir, where he is scheduled to hoist the flag as part of a special ceremony. The Chairman of the Building Construction Committee, Nripendra Misra, shared key details about the ongoing completion works at the temple and the Prime Minister’s visit following a review meeting.

Misra said, “In yesterday’s meeting, the Prime Minister’s work was discussed. He will hoist the flag at the temple, and if feasible, visit the Parikota to view the murals." "Preparations are underway keeping in mind the interest in Sapt Mandir and sages’ ashrams. The Shaheed Memorial pillar will be metal, the old temple will be preserved, and symbolic lighting will be added. The aim is to ensure that the temple is fully completed by 2025, with a visit planned in November," he added. Ayodhya Ram Mandir Anniversary: PM Narendra Modi Greets People on the Occasion of Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratishtha First Anniversary, Hails Temple As Monument of India’s Cultural and Spiritual Heritage.

Earlier, regarding the arrangements being made for the ceremony, he had explained, “Devotees will not be allowed for darshan on November 25. Only those who are invited will have the opportunity to see the Lord, and arrangements are being made for around 8,000 invitees." "Devotees will be allowed for darshan from the next day. As for whether devotees will be able to move freely without security checks in all areas, the trust is considering that. My constant effort is to ensure that everything built here is dedicated to the devotees,” he said. 'Prabhu Shri Ram Is a Uniting Force for All of Us': PM Narendra Modi Says He Was Blessed To Have Darshan of Ram Setu While Ram Lalla's Surya Tilak Was Taking Place in Ayodhya (Watch Video).

The Ram Mandir Trust has been closely coordinating the event logistics, with special attention to security, seating, and ceremonial arrangements for dignitaries and guests. The metal Shaheed Memorial pillar, preservation of the old temple structure, and symbolic lighting are among the elements being finalised to enhance the spiritual and cultural significance of the site. The flag-hoisting ceremony on November 25 is expected to be a major milestone in the temple’s development, symbolising the nearing completion of construction before its full opening in 2025.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2025 12:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).