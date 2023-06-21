Mumbai, June 21: On Tuesday, police in Tamil Nadu's Ambattur detained a 35-year-old woman on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy.

Sathyapriya, a 35-year-old Pattaravakkam resident, was charged under the Pocso Act.

Since she complained to the boy that her son used to get into arguments with her frequently, Sathyapriya has been residing at the home of her son's friend for the last two months. She admitted to the victim that she was going into depression due to her son's behaviour. Delhi Shocker: Woman Held For Allegedly Thrashing, Sexually Assaulting 8-Year-Old Boy in Dwarka.

On Monday night, after spending two months there, she was told to return home. Sathyapriya requested the teen's company since she wouldn't travel alone. The boy's shocked parents forbade their son from accompanying her.

Their argument with her further sparked after the minor told his parents that he had been sexually assaulted by the woman for the previous two months. He told them that she had forewarned him against telling his parents about the situation.

The Ambattur all-women's police station received a complaint from his parents, after which Sathyapriya was subsequently detained under the Pocso law.

In a similar case from earlier this year, a 42-year-old lady was detained for allegedly beating and sexually abusing a minor in the Dwarka neighbourhood of Delhi.

According to the police, the eight-year-old complainant informed his mother that the defendant beat him first before committing "unnatural offences" on the Sector 22 apartment building's terrace. Female Tutor Arrested for Sexually Assaulting 15-Year Old Male Student in Chandigarh.

Three days later, Kavita, age 42, was detained from her residence. The woman reportedly smacked the youngster before sexually assaulting him by sticking something in his private areas.

