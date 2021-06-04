Hyderabad, June 4: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday said the Covid-19 pandemic has once again proved that there is no other wealth as precious as the environment.

In his message on the eve of the World Environment Day (June 5), he urged people in the state to protect environment. He said the sordid situation of people desperately seeking pure air to save their lives could be overcome only through the protection of environment.

Rao also pointed out that his government initiated several measures and action plans to hand over a healthy environment to the future generations. He said there was ban imposed on the cheap quality of plastics usage and programmes like 'Haritha Haram' aimed at increasing the green cover are implemented. World Environment Day 2021 Date and Theme: Know History and Significance of the Day That Promotes Environment Protection.

The Chief Minister said several programmes were implemented to improve the quality of environment in rural and urban areas. These programmes also won acclaim at the national levels.

"Through irrigation and drinking water projects, pure water is supplied for irrigation and drinking water purposes. Through several schemes, the production of vegetables, milk, meat, and food grains was increased and people in the state are getting nutritious food," he said. World Environment Day 2021: Here Are The Themes For The Last 10 Years Including WED 2021 Highlighting The Importance Of Environment Protection.

Stating that diversion of river waters for the irrigation projects is also providing green cover and a balanced environment, he appealed to people to become partners in protecting the environment and developing Telangana as a green state.

