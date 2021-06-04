World Environment Day is celebrated every year on June 5 to encourage awareness and action for the protection of mother earth. The United Nations (UN), along with other agencies, observe World Environment Day (WED) to promote awareness against environmental issues. On WED 2021, let's know its history, theme and significance.

World Environment Day 2021 Date and Theme:

Like every year, World Environment Day will be celebrated on June 5. In 2021, it falls on Saturday. World Environment Day 2021: Here Are The Themes For The Last 10 Years Including WED 2021 Highlighting The Importance Of Environment Protection.

The theme for WED 2021 is "Ecosystem Restoration" and will be hosted by Pakistan. UN Decade of Ecosystem Restoration will also be launched on Saturday.

Let's Take a Look at the Themes of Previous Years

2020: Celebrating Biodiversity

2019: Beat Air Pollution

2018: Beat Plastic Pollution

2017: Connecting People to Nature – in the city and on the land, from the poles to the equator

2016: Go wild for life

2015: Seven Billion Dreams. One Planet. Consume with Care

World Environment Day History:

In 1972, the United Nations established World Environment Day at the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment. In 1974, WED was celebrated for the first time with the theme "Only One Earth". While WED celebrations have been held annually since 1974, in 1987 it was proposed to rotate the centre through selecting different host countries.

