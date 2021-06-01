Each year, World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5th to highlight the importance of protecting our environment. The world environment day was first proposed by the United Nations General Assembly in 1972 on the first day of the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment. Two years later the first-ever World Environment Day was observed with a theme "Only One Earth, " hosted in the Spokane United States. Every year World Environment Day is hosted by different countries with different themes to engage governments, businesses, celebrities and citizens to focus their efforts on raising awareness on pressing environmental issue. The theme for 2021 is "Ecosystem Restoration", and will be hosted by Pakistan. This day will also witness the launch of the UN Decade of Ecosystem Restoration. Let's take a look at the themes for the past decade.

2011

The world environment day of 2011 was hosted by India. The theme for 2011 was Forests – Nature At Your Service.

2012

The host country for 2012 World Environment was Brazil and it was centred around the theme "Green Economy."

2013

The theme for World Environment Day was "Think.Eat.Save" and it was hosted by Mongolia.

2014

Hosted by Barbados, the 2014 WED theme was centred around the International Year of Small Islands Developing States (SIDS).

2015

The theme of the 2015 edition of World Environment Day was "Seven Billion Dreams. One Planet. Consume with Care" and it was hosted by Italy.

2016

Held in pair. the 2016 slogan for World Environment Day was "Go wild for life".

2017

The 2017 edition of World Environment Day came with a slogan 'Connecting People to Nature – in the city and on the land, from the poles to the equator. The host nation was Canada.

2018

Hosted In India, the theme was centred around "Beat Plastic Pollution." The Indian government pledged to eliminate plastic pollution by 2022.

2019

The 2019 World Environment Day was hosted by China and the theme was "Beat The Air Pollution.'

2020

The theme for 2020 was "Time for Nature", and was hosted in Colombia in partnership with Germany.

Saving the environment is not just imperative for this generation but also for future generations. Climate Change is the most insidious threat to our planet. Taking cognizance of the environment around us and serving to protect it from pollution and hazardous will go a long way in conserving it for posterity. This World Environment Day let's do our bit in saving the planet.

