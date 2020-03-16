YES Bank Crisis: Anil Ambani, Subhash Chandra, Naresh Goyal And Kapil Wadhawan Summoned by ED

Yes Bank (Photo Credits: File Photo)

New Delhi, March 16: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday issued a fresh summon to Subhash Chandra of Essel Group, former Chairman of Jet Airways Naresh Goyal, Promotor of DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan in connection with bad loans given by YES Bank founder Rana Kapoor. The ED also summoned Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani to appear on Thursday in connection with a YES Bank money laundering case. YES Bank Announces to Resume All Banking Services From March 18.

According to reports, among the largest borrowers from the YES Bank is Reliance Group. Reliance Group said last week that it had no direct or indirect exposure to the Kapoor family. "The entire exposure to Yes Bank is fully secured and is transacted in the ordinary course of business, and we are committed to honour our repayments to Yes Bank," said the company. Yes Bank Crisis: Private Lender Enables Inward IMPS and NEFT Transactions.

ANI's Tweets:

Enforcement Directorate has issued summons to Subhash Chandra of Essel group, former Chairman of Jet Airways Naresh Goyal, Promotor of DHFL Kapil Wadhawan in connection with bad loans given by #YesBank founder Rana Kapoor. pic.twitter.com/SHhTyQWvbC — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020

Enforcement Directorate (ED) issues fresh summon to Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani to appear on Thursday in connection with a money laundering case. #YesBankpic.twitter.com/itf3sy8Lxk — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020

Other companies which could be summoned by the investigation agency are - Vodafone Idea, IL&FS, Dewan Housing, Cox & Kings and CG Power. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said, "YES Bank lent money to some of the very stressed corporations like Anil Ambani Group, Essel, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL), Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited (IL&FS), and Vodafone." YES Bank Crisis: Roshini Kapoor, Daughter of Rana Kapoor, Stopped at Mumbai Airport From Leaving India.

Last week, Kapoor was arrested by the ED and booked him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). A separate investigation carried out by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) revealed that he and his family members were paid Rs 600 crore as kickback by Wadhwan in the garb of a "builder loan". Earlier, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had noticed malpractices by top bank executives in March 2019.