YES Bank Crisis: Roshini Kapoor, Daughter of Rana Kapoor, Stopped at Mumbai Airport From Leaving India

Mumbai, March 8: Hours after the Enforcement Director (ED) arrested YES Bank's founder Rana Kapoor, his daughter Roshini Kapoor was at Mumbai airport on Sunday. According to reports, Roshini was to take a flight to London from Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai. However, immigration authorities stopped her from leaving the country because a look-out notice was issued against her. YES Bank Crisis: Nirmala Sitharaman Asks RBI to Probe Matter.

Earlier today, the ED produced Rana Kapoor before a Mumbai court which sent him to the agency's custody till March 11. Kapoor, who has been booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), was arrested early on Sunday after hours of interrogation and searches at his and his daughters' residences in Delhi and Mumbai. The CBI has also registered a case against Kapoor who is former MD and CEO of Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL). YES Bank Says Depositors Can Use Debit Cards to Withdraw Money From ATMs.

Sunil Gonsalves, representing the ED, told the court that the total proceeds of the alleged crime amounted to Rs 4,300 crore, and that Rana Kapoor had refused to cooperate with the investigation. Rana Kapoor's lawyer Zain Shroff denied allegations and told the court that his client had been made a "scapegoat" due to public outrage. The CBI has booked Kapoor and DHFL's promoter Kapil Wadhawan on charges of corruption.

The FIR mentions that Rana Kapoor extended financial assistance to DHFL to get "substantial undue benefit" for himself and his family members through companies held by them. The development came four days after the Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) placed the private lender under a moratorium, capped deposit withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account for a month and superseded its board.