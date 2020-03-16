YES Bank Announces to Resume All Banking Services From March 18

People queue up outside YES Bank ATM to withdraw cash (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, March 16: With the crisis over YES Bank looming and restrictions imposed by Reserve Bank on it, YES Bank on Monday issued a statement that it will resume to full banking services from March 18, 2020, from 6 pm onwards. The YES Bank requested its account holders to visit any of their 1,132 branches from March 19, 2020.

Informing about the latest update, YES Bank took to Twitter and wrote, "We will resume full banking services from Wed, Mar 18, 2020, 18:00 hrs. Visit any of our 1,132 branches from Mar 19, 2020, post commencement of banking hrs to experience our suite of services. You will also be able to access all our digital services & platforms." YES Bank Crisis: Withdrawal Limit to be Lifted as Government Notifies SBI’s Rescue Plan.

Here's the tweet by YES Bank:

We will resume full banking services from Wed, Mar 18, 2020, 18:00 hrs. Visit any of our 1,132 branches from Mar 19, 2020, post commencement of banking hrs to experience our suite of services. You will also be able to access all our digital services & platforms@RBI @FinMinIndia — YES BANK (@YESBANK) March 16, 2020

Earlier on Monday, YES Bank's shares jumped 58 percent in trade after the crisis-hit bank alloted 1,000 crore euity share to state-run State Bank of India and seven private banks for a total consideration of Rs 10,000 crore. As per the deal, SBI will have 49 percent stake in the bank through Rs 7,250 crore equity infusion, while both ICICI and HDFC will invest Rs 1,000 crore. Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bandhan Bank and Federal Bank will spend Rs 600, Rs Rs 500 and Rs 300 crore respectively.