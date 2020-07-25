Lucknow, July 25: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited the temple-town of Ayodhya. The CM held a meeting with local administration officials, MLAs, MP and members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to discuss and review the arrangements of Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan even on August 5.

Yogi, during the meeting, announced that "deepotsav" will be observed on the nights of August 4 and 5 in Ayodhya. All temples and houses in the city would lighting diyas or earthen to mark the landmark occasion when the foundation stone would be laid for a grand Ram Mandir. Eid Al-Adha 2020: Darul Uloom Deoband Writes to UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Seeks Permission for Sacrifice of Animals and Offering Namaz.

"We all will be coming together for an auspicious event. There will be 'deepotsava' in all houses and temples on the nights of 4th and 5th August. Deepawali is associated with Ayodhya and the festival cannot even be imagined without Ayodhya," Adityanath said.

"Prime Minister will be visiting Ayodhya. We'll make Ayodhya the pride of India and the world. Cleanliness should be the first condition. There is an opportunity for Ayodhya to prove through self-discipline its capability & be the way the world expects to see it," he added.

PM Modi is the chief guest at the Bhumi Pujan of Ram Mandir, scheduled on August 5 in Ayodhya. He would be laying the foundation stone of the temple. The decks for construction were cleared last year, via an order issued by the Supreme Court on November 9.

The Hindu side was handed over possession of the disputed site in Ayodhya, whereas, the Muslim parties were assigned a compensatory land of five acres in Ayodhya district.

