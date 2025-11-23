New Delhi, November 23: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday invoked the teachings of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, describing it as the “true inspiration of Dharma” and the guiding philosophy of India’s civilisational ethos.

He was speaking at the Divya Geeta Prerna Utsav held in Lucknow, where RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was also present. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the 700 verses of the Bhagavad Gita serve as a life mantra for every follower of Sanatan Dharma. “When we speak of the Divya Gita Prerna Mahotsav, we remember the divine words of the Gita which inspire purity, clarity and dedication in life. The Gita is not just a scripture, it is a way of life,” he said. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Directs DMs To Set Up Temporary Detention Centres in Every District To Lodge Infiltrators.

CM Yogi stressed that India has never viewed Dharma merely as a ritualistic practice. “We never considered Dharma to be only an act of worship. Worship is only one aspect of it. Each person chooses their own mode of worship based on their faith, sect and belief. But in essence, Dharma in our culture is the art of living — a way of life,” he said, adding that the Gita embodies this philosophy.

Reflecting on the opening shloka (verse) of the Gita, the Chief Minister noted that the epic begins with the term ‘Dharmakshetra’. “Nowhere else in the world would a battlefield be regarded as a sacred realm of Dharma. But in Bharat, even a battleground is understood as a field of duty — where one becomes a participant of virtue by doing good and of sin by doing wrong. A Sanatani always strives to walk the path of righteousness,” he said. ‘Akhanda 2’: Nandamuri Balakrishna Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath Ahead of His Telugu Fantasy Action Film’s Release, Presents Him With the Akhanda Trishul (See Pics).

He added that India has consistently offered the message of “Live and Let Live” to humanity. “We never claimed superiority, despite having everything. Whoever came to us, we supported. Whoever faced adversity, followers of Sanatan Dharma stood with them. Injustice must never happen. The inspiration of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam emerged from this soil,” he said. He also said that India’s civilisational message, rooted in compassion and duty, continues to guide the world even today.

