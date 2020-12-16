Lucknow, December 16: The city of Kanpur, formerly known as Manchester of the east, is set to get back its lost glory, thanks to the relentless efforts of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. All this and much more is in the offing as this will be possible after establishment of a mega leather cluster in Ramaipur village of Kanpur becomea a reality.

Fifty thousand people will get jobs and investment of Rs 5850 crores in the mega leather park will be made. It will be built under the 235 acres of Mega Leather Cluster Project. This dream project of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has got the approval of the Union Ministry of Commerce recently. Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, Headed by CM Yogi Adityanath, Green Signals UP Export Policy 2020-2025.

Very soon the Chief Minister is slated to lay the foundation stone of the Mega Leather Cluster Project. After this, Mega Leather Cluster Development UP Limited Company will start development work there. With the development here, job opportunities will also open for the common man.

Kanpur, an industrial city situated on the banks of the Ganges in the state, is one of the major cities of the country. It is also known as 'Leather City'. At one time, Kanpur was called 'Manchester of the East' due to the bustling textile industry, although due to the neglect in time and cold shouldering by former governments, the city lost its identity.

And Kanpur became infamous for being the most polluted cities of the country. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath soon after assuming power, decided to restore the lost glory of thus historic city and under his guidance, the Mega Leather Cluster Project was prepared.

Along with this, 235 acres of land was acquired for setting up a mega leather cluster in Ramaipur village of Kanpur. The Mega Leather Cluster Project was then sent to the Union Ministry of Commerce through the MSME Department for approval, which got the approval of the ministry recently. With this coming up at Kanpur, UP will also be the first state in the country to establish a leather par.

Very soon work will begin on establishment of the Mega Leather Cluster Project in Ramaipur village of Kanpur. With this, Kanpur will be able to further improve its position in the ten big leather manufacturing states of the country. 50,000 people will get direct employment in the leather park to be built under the Mega Leather Cluster Project in Kanpur.

1.5 lakh people will also get indirect employment. More than 150 tanneries will work in this park. Leather-made shoes, purses, jackets and other world-class products can be made and exported in this park.

An investment of Rs 5850 crores will come from this leather park project of the state government. The same mega leather cluster project will attract an investment of about Rs 13,000 crore. For the Mega Leather Cluster Project, about 235 acres of land has been acquired in Ramainagar village of Kanpur for about Rs 36 crore.

The leather park to be built in Ramainagar village will be equipped with all the facilities. The park will have a system ranging from producing leather products to showcasing producers. Not only this, there will be arrangements for stopping and eating of the investors from all over the world who come to buy products in the leather park. Parks will be built from canteens to rest houses.

Affluent treatment plant will also be installed in the park to prevent pollution in the Ganges due to the manufacture of leather products. There will also be special arrangements for cleanliness in the park. Businessmen will be able to get plots in the park, ranging from 4000 square meters to 1000 square meters. A world-class system for exporting leather products will also be established in the park.

With the special efforts of the Chief Minister of the State Government, the establishment of Mega Leather Park and Mega Leather Cluster in Kanpur will give Kanpur city a new identity in the country.

This city has been a big stronghold of the leather industry in the state for a long time. Along with Agra and Unnao, leather makes world-class products. Many big reputed companies do their business in this city, their products are exported to different countries of the country and the world.

The leather business of Kanpur was in crisis for some time, due to which the government thought of setting up a leather park and mega leather cluster project to give a new identity to the leather industry of Kanpur. Now the central government has given its consent to this project of the state. The people of Kanpur will now get the benefit. After the metro rail to the people of Kanpur, this is the Mega Leather Cluster Project and the Mega Leather Park to be built within it.

