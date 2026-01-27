Minneapolis, January 27: Gregory Bovino, the high-profile Border Patrol commander who became the face of the federal government’s controversial immigration crackdown in Minneapolis, is being transitioned out of his leadership role in the city. The move comes as President Donald Trump announced late Monday that "border czar" Tom Homan will take direct control of federal operations in Minnesota following two fatal shootings by federal agents that have sparked nationwide protests.

Who is Greg Bovino?

A veteran of the U.S. Border Patrol since 1996, Gregory Bovino rose through the ranks in El Paso, Texas, before taking on senior leadership roles across the Southwest. He gained national notoriety last summer after leading a large-scale operation in Los Angeles that resulted in over 5,000 arrests. Known for his highly visible and combative public persona, Bovino often shared videos of operations on social media, using the hashtag "Mean Green" to promote his agents. In Minneapolis, his aesthetic-often appearing in a long, military-style commander’s coat-and his aggressive rhetoric toward protesters drew international scrutiny and comparisons to authoritarian tactics. White House Backs Deportation Campaign Despite Backlash After Minneapolis Shooting.

What is Operation Metro Surge?

Operation Metro Surge is a federal enforcement initiative led by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the U.S. Border Patrol, targeting Democratic-led "sanctuary" cities. The operation involves deploying specialized federal teams into interior U.S. cities-including Chicago, New Orleans, and Charlotte-to conduct high-volume arrests and deportations.

In Minneapolis, the operation has faced intense backlash following the fatal shootings of protester Renee Nicole Good and ICU nurse Alex Pretti earlier this month. While Bovino defended the agents' actions, local witnesses and officials challenged the federal narrative, claiming Pretti was holding a phone, not a weapon, when he was killed.

The Arrival of Tom Homan

While the Department of Homeland Security denied rumors that Bovino had been fired, President Trump confirmed a change in command via Truth Social. "I am sending Tom Homan to Minnesota tonight," Trump wrote, describing Homan as "tough but fair."

Homan, 64, is a career immigration official who led ICE’s enforcement branch under the Obama administration before becoming a central figure in Trump’s first-term policies. Since returning as "border czar," Homan has overseen a massive escalation in enforcement, with the administration reporting over 600,000 deportations in 2025 alone. US Federal Agents Kill Another Person in Minneapolis Amid Immigration Crackdown.

Context of the Crackdown

The leadership shuffle occurs as the administration faces a record-low 39 percent approval rating on its immigration handling, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll. In Minneapolis, the atmosphere remains volatile, with residents holding nightly "noise protests" and local politicians distancing themselves from the federal presence.

Homan now inherits a city marked by grief and civil unrest. While he brings decades of experience to the role, his appointment signals that the administration intends to maintain its hardline stance despite the growing local and national controversy surrounding the casualties of Operation Metro Surge.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Al Jazeera), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2026 05:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).