China, September 15: A Shenzen-based Chinese technology company Zhenhua has been reported to have links with the Chinese Communist Party is snooping on top Indian leaders, VVIPs, with the list including 10,000 prominent people and organisations.

According to an Indian Express report, the list of people being monitored includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Kovind, CDS chief Bipin Rawat, Sonia Gandhi, Former PM Manmohan Singh, top bureaucrats, academicians, journalists to name a few. China Snooping on PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Sachin Tendulkar, Radhe Maa And Several Other Indian VIPs: Report.

Here's what the Zhenhua Data leak is all about:

Zhenhua is not only snooping on politicians, but people in the Defence including Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Singh Rawat, atleast 15 former Chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force are also being snooped.

Top officials in the judiciary like Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Bobde, brother judge AM Khanwilkar, Lokpal Justice PC Ghose, Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) GC Murmu are being monitored.

Zhenhua is also snooping on start-up tech entrepreneurs like Nipun Mehra, founder of e-payments app Bharat Pe and Ajay Trehan of AuthBridge.

Religious figures, activists, and even those accused under financial crime, corruption, smuggling of gold and drugs, arms, wildlife, terrorism are also among the 10,000 people on whom China is keeping an eye.

