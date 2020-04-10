Petrol and Diesel Prices in India Remain Unchanged For 25th Consecutive Day on April 10, 2020; Check Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities

Petrol pump (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 10: The prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged for the 25th consecutive day on Friday, April 10. The fuel prices were changed on March 16 across all major cities in India and have been the same thereafter. The fuel prices have remained the same for the 25th consecutive day today as oil marketing companies struggle with losses due to coronavirus pandemic. In Delhi, petrol was sold in Delhi at Rs 69.59 per litre while in Mumbai, petrol was sold at Rs 76.31 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol was sold at Rs 73.30 per litre on Friday while in Chennai, the retail pump price of petrol was Rs 72.28. Check Fuel Rates in India on April 10, 2020.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel in Delhi was Rs 62.29 per litre today while in Mumbai, it was Rs 66.21 per litre. In Kolkata, the retail pump price of diesel was Rs 65.62 while in Chennai, diesel was sold at Rs 65.71 per litre. Reports inform that the demand slumped by around 66% this month during lockdown. The stability in the prices can have attributed to the reduction of crude oil rates internationally.

Check Petrol & Diesel Price in Metro Cities on April 10, 2020:

Metro Cities Petrol Price/ Ltr Diesel Price/ Ltr Mumbai Rs 75.31 Rs 65.21 Delhi Rs 69.59 Rs 62.29 Chennai Rs 72.28 Rs 65.71 Kolkata Rs 73.30 Rs 64.62

In India, the fuel prices in India are revised daily at 6 am after the petrol and diesel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies. Since June 2017, fuel prices in India are revised daily at 6 am on a daily basis. Before this, the prices were revised every fortnight. There are several factors that impact the price of fuel in India. These include rupee to US dollar exchange rate, cost of crude oil, global cues and international crude oil prices gain.