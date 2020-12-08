New Delhi, December 8: The Aam Aadmi Party (/AAP) on Tuesday has tweeted that the Delhi Police has put Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest. According to the AAP, Arvind Kejriwal has been under the house arrest ever since he had visited protesting farmers against the recently enacted farm laws at Singh Border (Delhi-Haryana border) on Monday.

The AAP, in the tweet, said, "Important: BJP's Delhi Police has put Hon'ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal under house arrest ever since he visited farmers at Singhu Border yesterday No one has been permitted to leave or enter his residence."

Kejriwal on Monday met protesting farmers at Delhi-Haryana border at Singhu. The Delhi CM also reiterated his support to Bharat Bandh called by farmers' unions against the controversial farm laws enacted the centre. He assured that his party workers and supporters would participate in the 'peaceful' protest.

Farmer representatives from around 40 unions have announced a "peaceful Bharat Bandh" on December 8. Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha and Tamil Nadu and a joint platform of 10 central trade unions have so far extended their support to the call.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2020 10:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).