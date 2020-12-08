New Delhi, December 8: Farmers, protesting for nearly two weeks against the three farm laws enacted by the Centre earlier this year, have called for a Bharat Bandh on Tuesday. The general strike from 11 am till 3 pm will be backed by several political parties and a joint platform of 10 central trade unions.

Centre issued an advisory to states directing them to tighten security and maintain peace and harmony. Several political parties and trade unions have extended their support to the Bharat bandh. Here are the major updates on the Bharat bandh. Farmers to Observe Nationwide Shutdown Against Farm Laws, Essential Services, Office-Goers Exempted.

Several opposition parties, including the Congress, the DMK, the TRS and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, have voiced their support for the bandh and said their workers will participate. Trinamool Congress (TMC), which has been at the forefront in opposing the farm laws in the Parliament, has decided not to participate in the Bharat bandh.

There is also heavy deployment of security at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) as the farmers' protest at the border entered 13th day today.

The bandh is expected to have a major impact in Punjab, where all political parties, traders bodies, truck union and mandi associations have extended support. The Sikh Gurudwara Prabhandak Committee (SGPC), the highest religious body of Sikhs, on Tuesday said the strike will be complete.

Telangana:

Telangana: Road Transport Corporation workers in Kamareddy extend their support to Bharat Bandh. A bus driver said, "CM raised his voice against Farm laws. Going with him, we the workers of RTC are protesting here. Farmers should not be subjected to injustice."

West Bengal:

The Left political parties protested on the railway tracks at Jadabpur Railway Station in Kolkata & stopped a train, in support of today's Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions.

Andhra Pradesh:

The Left political parties protested in Parvathipuram of Vizianagaram district, in support of the bandh called by farmer unions today.

Odisha:

Left political parties, trade unions and farmer unions stopped trains at Bhubaneswar Railway Station.

While the government appears to be ready to amend The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, farmers want the complete withdrawal of the three legislations.

Due to the Bharat Bandh, people are expected to face inconvenience as several services will get hit. From transportation, banking services, milk and vegetable supply to hotels, organisations will be extending their support to the Bandh.

The MHA had asked all states and Union territories to enforce Covid-19 health and safety protocols strictly and make adequate security arrangements during the nationwide shutdown strike called by farmers’ groups today.

