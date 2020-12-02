New Delhi, December 2: CM Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that Punjab CM Captain Amrinder Singh should not do dirty politics on farmers' protests against three farm bills passed by the Centre recently. He said that the Punjab CM has made false allegations against him of passing the three farmer ordinances in Delhi, despite knowing that these three laws are passed by the Centre and it is not the prerogative of any state to implement or not implement these laws, since the laws are being signed by the Hon'ble President. He said that the allegations made by the Captain may be coming from his friendship with the BJP or he may be pressured to do so. He said that the Centre had a full-proof plan of putting the farmers into jails as soon as they reach Delhi, but CM Kejriwal's refusal to convert the 9 stadiums in Delhi into jails has upset the Centre. He also pointed out that Captain Amrinder had many chances to stop the farm bills. "Why did Captain singh not act against these bills being a member of the central govt's committee deliberating on these bills? When some people call the farmers terrorists, anti-nationals, I cannot imagine what the soldiers on the border must be going through, whose parents are being called terrorists. We all have to decide - whether we are with the farmers, or whether we are with the people who are calling these farmers terrorists." said CM Kejriwal.

Addressing a digital press conference, CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "The whole country is witnessing the struggle and the plight of the farmers, and how they are sleeping on the road in such harsh cold temperature. No patriot can sleep peacefully after witnessing all this. This is not only farmers' fight, this is everyone's' fight. The two meals that we eat in a day, are the result of our farmers' hard work in the fields. We all have to support our farmers in this fight. Yesterday, the Chief Minister of Punjab made false allegations against me, of passing the three farmer ordinances in Delhi. How can Captain Singh play such politics during such a sensitive time? These three laws are passed by the Centre, and the moment the Hon'ble President signs these ordinances, they start getting implemented across all the states in the nation. It is not the prerogative of any state to implement or not implement these laws. If the implementation of the laws depend on the states, why would the farmers from across the nation reach Delhi to talk to the Centre and put their demands forward? They would have put their demands in front of their chief ministers. No state government can stop these laws from getting implemented or passed because these have been brought in by the Central government. The question is when Captain Sahab knew this, why did he make these false allegations against me?"

"Since the time we refused to convert the 9 stadiums in Delhi into temporary jails, the Central government is very upset with me. They had a full-proof plan of putting the farmers into these jails as soon as the farmers reach Delhi, and our refusal to convert these stadiums into jails have upset them. I was put under a lot of pressure to convert these stadiums into jails, I got several calls from people. But in life, there are some moments when you listen to your own conscience without caring about the results. I want to ask Captain Sahab, are you under the pressure of these very same people because of which you are making these false allegations against me, abusing me, and talking on behalf of the BJP? Is this your friendship with the BJP, or are you under pressure? I know that the reason may be your family is charged with cases and receiving notices from the ED," he added.

CM Arvind Kejriwal said that Captain Singh had many chances to stop these farm bills. He said, "The people of Punjab want to know, why did Captain Sahab not act against these bills at that time? Two years ago, the BJP formed a committee to formulate and examine these bills, and Captain Sahab was a member of that committee. The people of Punjab are asking you, Captain Sahab, why did you not stop these bills by raising objections in the committee itself? Why did you not intimate people about how the central govt is trying to bring in these black laws? The farmers of Punjab want to know, why did you not stop these farm bills?"

"Today, the farmers are on the borders of Delhi, and their sons are fighting on the borders of the nation. A few days back, farmer Sardar Kulwant Singh Ji was protesting on the Delhi border, and he received the news that his 22-year-old son, Shaheed Sukhbir Singh, was martyred on the border of the nation. In between all of this, when some people call the farmers terrorists, anti-nationals, I cannot imagine what the soldiers on the border must be going through, whose parents are being called terrorists. Today, we all have to decide as to whether we are with the farmers, or whether we are with the people who are calling these farmers terrorists. I want to appeal to the people of the country to stand by the farmers, I want to appeal to the people of AAP to not do politics. Be an Indian and serve the farmers together with all the parties. Be a sevadaar, we do not have to politicize this struggle. I want to appeal to the central govt to accept all the demands of the farmers and provide a legal guarantee of the MSP," added the CM.