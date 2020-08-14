Jaipur, August 14: The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government tabled a proposal for a trust vote in the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday. Rajasthan Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal tabled a proposal for a trust vote. The Assembly was adjourned by speaker CP Joshi soon after the session began, and was reconvened at 1 pm to take up the confidence motion.

The assembly session comes just a few days after the top leaders of Congress announced a truce between Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. The dissident MLAs have now returned to the party fold. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said it would be "a victory of truth" during the assembly session that began on Friday. With the disgruntled MLAs back in the party-fold, following the intervention of the top leadership, the Congress is likely to pass the floor test. Sachin Pilot Meets Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Arrives at His Residence For Key CLP Meet; Watch Video.

The Supreme Court earlier reportedly allowed six BSP MLAs who switched to Congress to join the Assembly session. However, the Mayawati-led party issued a whip asking the legislators to not vote in favour of the Congress during a vote of confidence or any other proceedings in the Rajasthan Assembly.

Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot shook hands on August 13 as they met for the first time since their public clash. The heightened political drama between the two leaders had brought the Congress government in Rajasthan to the verge of collapse.

