Guwahati, March 25: The stage is set for the Assam assembly elections 2021, to be held in three phase. The first phase of polling for assembly elections in Assam will take place on March 27. If your constituency is going to polls in the first phase, you will require a voter slip to cast vote. You get voter slip if your name is registered in the voter list. In this article, we list ways to check names in voter list and download voter slip. Assam Assembly Elections 2021: Key Electoral Battles to Watch Out For in Phase 1 Polls.

To check if your name is mentioned in the official voter list, you can visit two websites - ceoassam.nic.in and eci.gov.in. Both these websites have a section called 'Search in Electoral Roll' or 'Search Name in Voter List'. You can check your name by submitting basic details such as name, age, names of assembly constituency, district and state, and by using EPIC or voter ID number. Scroll down to know steps to check name in voter list. Assam Assembly Election Results From 1952 to 2016: Parties That Won Polls in The Northeastern State And Chief Ministers Over The Years.

How To Check Your Name in Voter List Online for Assam Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 1:

Visit the official website of the Election Commission of India - eci.gov.in

Click on 'Search Name in Voter List' on the left side of the home page

You will be redirected to a new page - 'National Voters' Service Portal'

You will see two options - Search by details and Search by EPIC No.

You can find your name by selecting any of the two options

The official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, has a section called 'Search in Electoral Roll' on the home page. Once you click on it, it will take you to electoralsearch.in - the official website of the National Voters' Service Portal. There, as mentioned above, you can search your name in voter list by submitting details and by using EPIC number.

If your name is enrolled in the voter list, you can take out a print of that page and can use at voter slip. Polling for second and third phase of elections will be held on April 1 and 6 respectively. The results of assembly elections in Assam will be declared on May 2.

