Assam Assembly Elections 2021 will be held in April. Four major alliances contesting the Assam polls are UPA- United Progressive Alliance, NDA- National Democratic Alliance, URF- United Regional Front and Bodoland's People Front. Initial opinion polls seem to suggest that the BJP is expected to retain power.

Assam has undergone tremendous political as well as geographical changes since Independence. The undivided Assam after Independence included Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya. Assam currently consists of 14 Parliamentary constituencies and 126 Legislative Assembly constituencies. Assam Assembly Elections 2021 Dates: Polling in 3 Phases on March 27, April 1 And April 6, Results on May 2; Check Full Schedule.

Here's a look at the winning parties of the Legislative Assembly in the state of Assam over the years

Year Winning Part Coalition Chief Minister 1952 Indian National Congress Bishnu Ram Medhi 1957 Indian National Congress BP Chaliha 1962 Indian National Congress BP Chaliha 1967 Indian National Congress BP Chaliha & Mahendra Mohan Choudhury 1972 Indian National Congress Sarat Chandra Sinha 1978-1982 Janta Party & Indian National Congress Gopal Borbora (Janta Party) Jogendra Nath Hazarika (Janta Party) Anowara Taimur(INC) Kesar Chandra Gogoi INC) 1983 Indian National Congress Hiteswar Saikia 1985 Asom Gana Parishad Prafulla Kumar Mahanta 1991 Indian National Congress Hiteswar Saikia & Bhumidhar Barman 1996 Asom Gana Parishad Prafulla Kumar Mahanta 2001 Indian National Congress Tarun Goigoi 2006 Indian National Congress Tarun Goigoi 2011 Indian National Congress Tarun Goigoi 2016 Bharatiya Janta Party Sarbananda Sonowal

Congress ruled the state for more than 25 years, from 1952 to 1978. In the year 1978, Janta Party, with CPM, formed the government in Assam. Later in 1980, INC formed the Government with a majority, and Assam got its first woman Chief Minister Anowara Taimur. In 1982, Kesab Chandra Gogoi was made the chief minister of Assam. The INC retained in power till 1985.

Before the 1985 Assam Legislative Assembly election, Assam faced violent clashes between the indigenous population and outsiders. Extreme violence was noticed in the Nellie massacre and Khoirabari massacre. The Government of India and AASU-AAGSP leaders signed the Assam accord, and "Infiltration Free Assam" in the 1979-1985 Assam agitation ended. The agitating leaders formed a political party, Asom Gana Parishad, and won the election. Prafulla Kumar Mahanta became the youngest Chief Minister of Assam.

1991, INC formed government in Assam while in 1995 assembly elections, Asom Gana Parishad was in power once again. From 2001 to 2011, INC was in power in Assam, and Tarun Gogoi was the Chief minister. In the 2016 Assam Assembly election, BJP formed the Government in the northeastern state.

All eyes are now on the 2021 Assam legislative assembly elections with BJP, INC and other regional parties in the fray. Voting for Assam Assembly Elections 2021 will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 06 respectively. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.

