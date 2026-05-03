Assam Assembly Elections 2026: 3-Tier Security in Place As State Braces for Poll Results

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Guwahati, May 3: The stage is set for a high-stakes showdown in Assam as the state prepares for the commencement of vote counting on Monday morning. In Lakhimpur district, authorities have established a rigorous three-layer security cordon at the Lakhimpur Government Higher Secondary School to safeguard the integrity of the process for five key Assembly constituencies. Lakhimpur Deputy Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav told ANI that the administrative machinery is primed for a 126-seat battle that will determine if the BJP-led alliance can secure a historic third consecutive term.

The counting of postal ballots will begin at 8:00 AM and EVM vote counting will commence across 14 dedicated tables per centre at 8:30 AM. In Sivasagar district alone, 391 officials have been deployed to oversee the Demow, Sivasagar, and Nazira constituencies. Assam Election Result 2026 Date and Time.

As the EVMs remain under lock and key, political temperature has reached a boiling point. State BJP Vice President Ratna Singh expressed supreme confidence in an NDA victory, bolstered by exit poll projections. Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "The counting will be taking place tomorrow... Even the exit polls say, and we also believe that the NDA is going to form the government. All the workers are going to celebrate in a very soft manner... Each and every cadre of the BJP in Assam has worked hard, from the booth level workers to the Prime Minister of the country, and the result of this, we feel we will form the government..."

"Congress always spreads lies and fake narratives. The act of having confidence that they will form the government is also fake. They feel bad and need to be doing something for their own workers. They also know NDA is going to come back to power... We have not seen them doing any work on ground level, so on what basis are they claiming this? " Ratna Singh added. Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, West Bengal Election Result 2026: How To Check at results.eci.gov.in.

On the other hand, the Sivasagar district administration has completed all necessary preparations for the upcoming vote counting across three key Legislative Assembly constituencies, namely 95-Demow, 96-Sivasagar, and 97-Nazira. To ensure the process remains transparent and seamless, a total of 391 officials have been deployed to oversee the proceedings.

To facilitate the counting of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), 14 dedicated tables have been set up at the counting centres, with the duration of the process expected to vary by constituency. In accordance with election protocols, officials will prioritise the counting of postal ballots, for which specific arrangements have been made across the district.

Assam went to the polls in the first phase of the election on April 9. The BJP-led alliance is looking for a third straight victory in the polls in a state which has traditionally been a Congress bastion. Congress stitched a six-party alliance to prevent a split in the anti-BJP vote and present a united face in front of the people in the northeastern state. The state has 126 assembly seats.

Exit polls projected that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to retain power for a third successive term. Axis My India projected that the BJP-led NDA would secure 88 to 100 of 126 seats and the Congress-led alliance 24 to 36 seats.

JVC predicted 88-101 seats for the NDA and 23-33 seats for the Congress-led alliance. It gave 0-2 seats to AIUDF and three to others. Matrize projected 85-95 seats for the BJP-led alliance, 25-32 for the Congress-led alliance, and 6-12 seats for others.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ANI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 06:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).