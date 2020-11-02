New Delhi, November 2: Bypolls will be held on 54 seats across 10 states on November 3. Out of the total seats, 28 are in Madhya Pradesh, eight in Gujarat, seven in Uttar Pradesh, two each in Karnataka, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Odisha and one each in Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Telangana. The voting on these seats will take place along with the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.

The Election Commission of India on September 29 announced the schedule of bye-elections on 56 assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat. Bypolls on remaining two assembly seats in Manipur and one Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh will take place on November 7 along with the third phase assembly elections in Bihar. Bye-Elections 2020: ECI Announces Dates For Bypolls on 56 Assembly Seats in 11 States, One Lok Sabha Seat in Bihar.

The 28 seats on which bypolls are being held were in the Congress' kitty after the Assembly elections, but slipped out of its grip after party MLAs resigned to support Jyotiraditya Scindia in March 2020 and walked into the BJP camp. The Congress will need to win all 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh to again get a majority in the Assembly. On the other hand, the ruling BJP needs only nine seats to reach the magic figure of 116.

Seats Going for Assembly Polls in Madhya Pradesh: Joura, Sanchi, Biaora, Agar, Hatpipliya, Mandhata, Nepanagar, Badnawar, Sanwer, Mehgaon, Gohad, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Sumaoli, Morena, Dimani, Ambah, Dabra, Bhander, Karera, Pohari, Bamori, Ashok Nagar, Mungaoli, Surkhi, Malhara, Anuppur and Suwasra. Madhya Pradesh Bypolls 2020: BJP Candidate Imarti Devi Barred from Campaigning for One Day by Election Commission.

Meanwhile, seven seats going for bypolls in Uttar Pradesh are - Naugaon, Ghatampur (Kanpur), Bulandshahr, Tundla (Firozabad), Bangarmau (Unnao), Deoria and Malhani.

Assembly Going For Polls in Gujarat are: Abdasa, Limdi, Morbi, Dhari, Gadhada (ST), Karjan, Dangs (ST) and Kaprada (ST). These seats fell vacant in June after Congress MLAs quit the party before Rajya Sabha elections.

Seats going for Bypolls in Karnataka are – Sira and RR Nagar. The Sira assembly seat fell vacant after the death of Janata Dal-Secular candidate B Satyaranarayana, while the RR Nagar seat fell vacant last year after Congress MLA Munirathna Naidu joined the BJP.

In Odisha, bypolls will take place in Tridol and Balasore Sadar assembly seats. Balaore and Tirtol seats fell vacant after the death of their respective MLAs. Bypolls will take place in Jharkhand on Dumka and Bermo seats.

The Southern Angami-I seat in Nagaland's Kohima district and the Pungro-Kiphire seat in Kiphire district will also go for bye-election on November 3.

Bypolls will also be conducted in Dubbaka assembly constituency in Siddipet district of Telangana, Baroda Assembly constituency in Haryana and Marwahi Vidhan Sabha seat in Chhattisgarh.

Meanwhile, the counting of votes will take place on November 10, and the entire procedure shall be completed before November 12. In total, 63 assembly seats are vacant across the country. However, the EC will conduct polls on remaining seven seats next year.

