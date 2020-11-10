Patna, November 10: Results of the high-stake Bihar assembly elections 2020 are expected to be declared today, as the Election Commission of India has scheduled the counting of votes from 8:00 am. Over 6.85 crore voters in the state were eligible to register their mandate in the three-phased polls held between October 28 to November 7. A total of 243 vidhan sabha seats were at the stake. Watch the live streaming of Bihar election results 2020 via DD News and other broadcasters, whose embedded YouTube links are shared below.

The first credible trends of Bihar poll results are expected by 8:30 am, by the time when counting of postal ballot votes are nearly completed. The use of postal ballots is permitted for servicemen and outstation security personnel. The overall first credible trends, based on the completion of early count of votes is expected by 9:00 am. A clearer picture, which would allow the viewers to gauge who is headed towards forming the next government, is expected closer to the noon. Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020: Verdict Today, Post-Poll Sentiment Suggests Dawn of Tejashwi Yadav Era.

Watch Live Streaming of Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020 on DD News

Watch Live Streaming Bihar Election Results 2020 on Aaj Tak

Watch Live Streaming of Bihar Election Results 2020 on NDTV India

Watch Live Streaming of Bihar Election Results 2020 on CNN News 18

Ahead of the results, the exit polls released on Saturday largely predicted a rout for the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government. The post-election surveys backed the formation of a new government headed by RJD's de-facto chief Tejashwi Yadav. The aggregate of most major surveys predicted the Mahagathbandhan to win between 130 to 160 seats -- way above the halfway majority mark. Today's Chanakya, which holds the distinct record of making several accurate predictions, said the grand alliance may also end up winning 180 out of the 243 seats.

