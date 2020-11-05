Patna, November 5: Campaigning will come to a draw today for the third and final phase of assembly elections in Bihar. This round of the electoral battle is centred in eastern portion of the state, including the Seemanchal belt. A number of key candidates are in the fray in last leg of the polls, including an array of Ministers from Nitish Kumar's Cabinet. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 3 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 7, Results on November 10.

Abdul Bari Siddiqui, one of the senior-most RJD leaders and former state minister, is in the contest from Kewati seat. Siddiqui is considered as the party's tallest Muslim face, and was also reportedly in contention for the Deputy CM post in 2015 -- when the JD(U), RJD had contested in an alliance. The post was eventually accorded to Tejashwi Yadav.

Suhasini Yadav, the daughter of JD(U) co-founder Sharad Yadav, is in the fray from Bihariganj constituency. She has been fielded from the Congress party. Her father had rebelled against Nitish Kumar and left the JD(U) in 2017, after the party broke ranks with Mahagathbandhan and rejoined the NDA.

Eight ministers of the Nitish Cabinet, all of them from the JD(U), will also test their fates on November Bijendra Prasad Yadav is contesting from Supaul, , Laxmeshwar Rai from Laukaha, Bima Bharti from Rupauli, Narendra Narayan Yadav from Alamnagar, Maheshwar Hajari from Kalyanpur, Ramesh Rishidev from Singheshwar, Vinod Narayan Jha from Benipatti, Madan Sahani from Bahadurpur and Suresh Sharma from Muzaffarpur.

Among other key candidates are RJD's Lovely Anand, contesting from Saharsa and JD(U)'s Nikhil Mandal from Madhepura. Akhtarul Iman, a former MLA and face of Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM in Bihar, is contesting from the Kishanganj constituency.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2020 02:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).