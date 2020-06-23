Patna, June 23: The Janata Dal (United), Bihar's ruling coalition partner, names three candidates for the nine-seat biennial elections to the Legislative Council next month. The party, in a statement issued on Tuesday, announced Gulam Gaus, Kumud Verma and Bhism Sahni as their candidates for MLC elections 2020. Bihar Legislative Council 2020 Election: Polling And Counting of Votes For 9 Vacant Seats on July 6.

Out of the nine seats in contest, the JD(U) has the electoral strength to bag three seats. For two other MLC spots, alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be fielding their candidates.

From the Opposition Grand Alliance, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) would be fielding candidates for three seats and Congress for one. Both the parties are yet to name their candidates for legislative polls.

The RJD, which was earlier expected to announce party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav as one of its candidates, is yet to name the official nominees. Party sources claimed that one OBC leader, one upper caste and one minority candidate would be named to project an inclusive face of the party ahead of the assembly elections.

The last date for filing nominations for the biennial MLC elections is June 25. The nominations will be scrutinised on the next day, and the candidates would be allowed to withdraw their names till June 29. Voting will be held between 9 am to 4 pm on July 6 and the results are expected to be declared the same day.

