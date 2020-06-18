Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    160384

  • Total Deaths

    12237

  • Total Recovered

    194325

  • Total Confirmed

    366946
#StayHomeStaySafe

Biren Singh-Led BJP Govt in Manipur in Trouble As 3 MLAs Quit, 6 Others Withdraw Support

Politics IANS| Jun 18, 2020 11:06 AM IST
A+
A-
Biren Singh-Led BJP Govt in Manipur in Trouble As 3 MLAs Quit, 6 Others Withdraw Support
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (Photo Credit: PTI)

Imphal, June 18: The BJP-led coalition government in Manipur headed by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Wednesday night fell in serious political trouble after three ruling party MLAs resigned and six other legislators withdrew support from the government.

After the latest political development, the strength of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance government has been reduced to a minority in the 60-member Assembly, effective strength of which is 59 after Shyamkumar Singh of Andro Assembly constituency, who had defected to the BJP from Congress, was disqualified.

Led by Deputy Chief Minister Y. Joykumar, the four MLAs (including three ministers) belonging to the National People's Party (NPP), the lone Trinamool Congress member and an independent MLA from Jiribam withdrew their support from the BJP-led government, which has been facing political trouble since January this year.

With three BJP MLAs joining Congress, the latter now has 24 members in the Assembly even though former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh claimed the effective strength of the party was now 27.

Manipur''s Assembly elections in 2017 had yielded a hung verdict, with the Congress emerging as the single largest party with 28 MLAs in the house of 60. The BJP had 21 MLAs.

The Manipur High Court on June 8 ordered restraining seven Congress MLAs, who in 2017 joined the BJP, from entering the state Assembly till the Speaker''s tribunal heard their disqualification case.

The seven Congress MLAs had joined the BJP as it was short of 10 MLAs to form the government in the 60-member house after the 2017 Assembly polls.

However, the BJP formed the government with the support of rebel Congress MLAs, apart from the National People''s Party (NPP), headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, and the Naga People''s Front.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 11:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Andro Assembly Biren Singh BJP BJP MLAs Chief Minister N Biren Singh Congress MLAs N. Biren Singh National People's Party
You might also like
'Congress is Not What it Used to be, For Sure, Says Sanjay Jha After Removal as Party Spokesperson
Politics

'Congress is Not What it Used to be, For Sure, Says Sanjay Jha After Removal as Party Spokesperson
Manipur Political Crisis: 3 BJP MLAs Join Congress, TMC & Independent Withdraw Support; Biren Singh Government in Trouble
Politics

Manipur Political Crisis: 3 BJP MLAs Join Congress, TMC & Independent Withdraw Support; Biren Singh Government in Trouble
Rahul Gandhi Slams Rajnath Singh For Not Naming China in Tweet while Paying Tributes to Martyred Indian Army Soldiers, Asks Him 5 Questions
News

Rahul Gandhi Slams Rajnath Singh For Not Naming China in Tweet while Paying Tributes to Martyred Indian Army Soldiers, Asks Him 5 Questions
India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Sonia Gandhi Pays Tribute to Martyred Soldiers, Says Congress Stands With Centre, Indian Army in This Time of Crisis
News

India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Sonia Gandhi Pays Tribute to Martyred Soldiers, Says Congress Stands With Centre, Indian Army in This Time of Crisis
PM Narendra Modi Calls For All-Party Meet on June 19 at 5 PM to Discuss Situation at India-China Border After Face-off in Ladakh
News

PM Narendra Modi Calls For All-Party Meet on June 19 at 5 PM to Discuss Situation at India-China Border After Face-off in Ladakh
India’s Territorial Integrity Will Not be Compromised Under PM Narendra Modi's Leadership: BJP Chief JP Nadda
News

India’s Territorial Integrity Will Not be Compromised Under PM Narendra Modi's Leadership: BJP Chief JP Nadda
Rahul Gandhi Condoles Death of Indian Army Officer, 2 Soldiers Killed in Action During Violent Face-Off With Chinese Troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley
News

Rahul Gandhi Condoles Death of Indian Army Officer, 2 Soldiers Killed in Action During Violent Face-Off With Chinese Troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley
India-China Face-Off: Congress Says Entire Country Stands as One, Asks Modi Govt to Shun 'Secrecy or Silence'
Politics

India-China Face-Off: Congress Says Entire Country Stands as One, Asks Modi Govt to Shun 'Secrecy or Silence'
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.81 76.43
Kolkata 79.59 71.96
Mumbai 84.66 74.93
Chennai 81.32 74.23
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
GBP 95.8100 -0.47
JPY 70.9775 -0.01
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement