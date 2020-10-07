Patna, October 7: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released the first list of 27 candidates for Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. The BJP has given ticket to Commonwealth gold medallist shooter Shreyasi Singh from Jamui assembly constituency. Notably, Prem Kumar is contesting from Gaya City constituency, Anil Singh from Hinua, Amrendra Pratap Singh from Aara assembly seat. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Schedule to be Announced Today; Here's A Look at 2015 Poll Results And Current Strength of JD(U), RJD, BJP and Congress.

The other prominent candidates who are contesting on the BJP ticket are – Pawan Kumar Yadav from Kehalgaon, Narayan Singh Mandal from Baanka, Nikki Hebram from Katoria, Pranav Kumar Yadav from Munger, Munni Devi from Shahpur and Rinki Pandey from Bhabhua. In the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar, the Janata Dal-United (JDU) is contesting in alliance with the BJP.

First List of Candidates by BJP:

According to the seat-sharing agreement, the Nitish Kumar-led party will contest on 122 seats, while the saffron party will field its candidates on rest 121 seats. The JD(U) will accommodate Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awami Morcha (HAM) in its quota, and the BJP might give some seats to Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) from its share of seats. Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is contesting elections in alliance with Congress and Left parties.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will take place in three phases between October 28 and November 7. This is the first major state election that is set to take place in India amid COVID-19. Voting will take place on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The Bihar Election Results 2020 will be announced on November 10, when the Commission has scheduled the counting of votes.

