Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 FAQs: When Will Counting of Votes Begin? How to Check Winners' List on ECI Website And Other Questions Answered

File image of counting of votes | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, February 10: Results of the high-stake Delhi assembly elections 2020 would be declared by the Election Commission on February 11. The outcome of the polls in the national capital, which featured an intense battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is keeping the entire nation intrigued. With barely few hours remaining for the counting of votes, here are the answers to most of the frequently asked questions.

When will counting begin? The counting of votes are scheduled to begin at 8 am. The Commission has designated 21 centres for EVM counting process, with one hall allocated each for the 70 assembly constituencies. Before the counting begins, the voting machines would remain locked at the strongrooms.

When will the first trends be out? The first among the early trends would be released by 8:30 am, after the counting of postal ballot votes conclude. The more credible leads would emerge on TV news channels, based on the inputs received from on-field reporters, by 9:00 am. The official trends on the Election Commission of India's website - results.eci.gov.in - usually take a couple of hours to be released.

How to check winners' list on ECI website? On the portal dedicated by the Commission to declare poll results, one could track the outcome party-wise and constituency-wise. To check the winners' list, one could track the results constituency-wise by visiting results.eci.gov.in and clicking on the tab of General Assembly Elections of Delhi - 2020. On the page which follows, click on either 'Constituencywise-All Candidates' or 'Constituencywise Trends' to track the list of winning or leading candidates.

When will the final results be declared? The final results are likely to declared by the Commission by late evening on Tuesday. However, if the counting of votes turns prolonged in some of the constituencies which witnessed high turnout, the polling body may announce the final outcome on Wednesday. However, the trends would largely indicate by the noon on who would form the next government in Delhi.

The polls in Delhi's 70 constituencies were held in a single phase on Saturday, February 11. A voter turnout of 62.59 percent was recorded by the Commission, lower than 67.12 percent recorded in the 2015 assembly polls. Ahead of the results, the exit polls predicted a sweep for the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, predicting it to win at least more than 50 constituencies.