Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 Winners' List Live Updates: Check Constituency-Wise And Party-Wise Names of Winning MLAs of AAP, BJP, Congress

New Delhi, February 11: The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 began on Tuesday. Delhi witnessed a triangular fight between Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress. The voting for 70-member assembly took place on Saturday, i.e. February 8. The results are being announced today. The counting of votes began at 8 am and the names of winners will start coming in soon. Stay with LatestLY for Live updates on party-wise and constituency-wise winners' list and know the names of leading and trailing candidates and winning MLAs.

Earlier on Sunday, the Election Commission addressed a press conference and declared the final voter turnout figures of the Delhi assembly polls 2020. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh, while addressing the press, announced that an overall turnout of 62.59 percent was recorded by the polling body. The delay in announcement of the total electoral participation was due to "overnight scrutiny" of the data received from presiding officers, he said. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: 62.59% Recorded as Final Voter Turnout, Delay in Announcement Due to Scrutiny, Says EC.

Sl No. Party No. of Seats 1 AAP 58 2 BJP 12 3 Congress 0 4 Others 0 5 Total 70

Constituency AAP BJP Congress Leading/Winning Candidate 1 Narela Sharad Chauhan Neldaman Khatri Siddarth Kundu Sharad Chauhan 2 Burari Sanjeev Jha Shailender Kuma (JD(U)) Pramod Tyagi (RJD) Sanjeev Jha 3 Timarpur Dilip Pandey Surendra Singh Bittu Amar Lata Sangwan Dilip Pandey 4 Adarsh Nagar Pawan Sharma Rajkmar bhati Mukesh Goel Pawan Sharma 5 Badli Ajesh Yadav Vijay bhagat Devender Yadav Ajesh Yadav 6 Rithala Mahinder Goyal Manish Chaudharry Pradeep Kumar Pandey Mahinder Goyal 7 Bawana Jai Bhagwan Upkar Ravindra Kumar Indraj Surender Kumar Ravindra Kumar 8 Mundka Dharampal Lakra Mastar Azad Singh Naresh Kumar Azad Singh 9 Kirari Rituraj Jha Anil Jha Riyazuddin Khan (RJD) Anil Jha 10 Sultanpur Majra Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat Ramchandra Chawdia Jai Kishan Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat 11 Nangloi Jat Raghuvinder Shokeen Sumanlata Shokeen Mandeep Singh Raghuvinder Shokeen 12 Mangol Puri Rakhi Bidlan Kamarsingh Karma Rajesh Lilotia Rakhi Bidlan 13 Rohini Rajesh Nama Bansiwala Vijendra Gupta Sumesh Gupta Rajesh Nama Bansiwala 14 Shalimar Bagh Bandana Kumari Rekha Gupta J.S Nayol Rekha Gupta 15 Shakur Basti Satyendra Jain Dr. SC Vats Dev Raj Arora Dr. SC Vats 16 Tri Nagar Jitender Tomar Tilak Ram Gupta Kamal Kant Sharma Tilak Ram Gupta 17 Wazirpur Rajesh Gupta Dr. Mahendra Nagpal Hari Kishan Jindal Rajesh Gupta 18 Model Town Akhilesh Pati Tripathi Kapil Mishra Akansha Ola Kapil MIshra 19 Sadar Bazar Som Dutt Jai Prakash Satbir Sharma Soma Dutt 20 Chandni Chowk Parlad Singh Sawhney Suman kumar Gupta Alka Lamba Parlad Singh Sawhney 21 Matia Mahal Shoaih Iqbal Ravindra Gupta Mirza Javed Ali Shoaih Iqbal 22 Ballimaran lmran Hussain Lata Sodhi Haroon Yusuf lmran Hussain 23 Karol Bagh Vishesh Ravi Yogendra Chandolia Gaurav Dhanak Vishesh Ravi 24 Patel Nagar Raaj Kumar Anand Pravesh Ratan Krishna Tirath Raaj Kumar Anand 25 Moti Nagar Shiv Charan God Subhas Sachedeva Ramesh Kumar Popli Subhas Sachedeva 26 Madipur Girish Soni Kailash Sankla Jai Prakash Panwar Girish Soni 27 Rajouri Garden Dhanwati Chandela Ramesh Khanna Amandeep Singh Sudan Dhanwati Chandela 28 Hari Nagar Rajkumari Dhillon Tajendra Bagga Surender Sethi Rajkumari Dhillon 29 Tilak Nagar Jarnail Singh Rajiv Babbar Raminder Singh Bamrah Jarnail Singh 30 Janakpuri Rajesh Rishi Ashish Sood Radhika Khera Ashish Sood 31 Vikaspuri Mahinder Yadav Sanjay Singh Mukesh Sharma Mahinder Yadav 32 Uttam Nagar Naresh Balyan Krishan Gehlot Shakti Kumar Bishnoi (RJD) Naresh Balyan 33 Dwarka Vinay Kumar Mishra Praduman Rajput Adarsh Shastri Vinay Kumar Mishra 34 Matiala Gulab Singh Yadav Rajesh Gehlot Sumesh Shokeen Gulab Singh Yadav 35 Najafgarh Kailash Gahlot Ajit Kharkhari Sahib Singh Yadav Kailash Gahlot 36 Bijwasan BS Joon Satyaprakash Rana Parveen Rana Bhupinder Singh Joon 37 Palam Bhavna Gaur Vijay Pandit Niram Kumar Singh (RJD) Vijay Pandit 38 Delhi Cantt Virender Singh Kadian Manish Singh Sandeep Tanwar Manish Singh 39 Rajinder Nagar Raghav Chadha RP Singh Rocky Tuseed Raghav Chadha 40 New Delhi Arvind Kejriwal Sunil Yada Romesh Sabharwal Arvind Kejriwal 41 Jangpura Praveen Kumar Sardar Impreet Singh Bakshi Talvinder Singh Marwah Praveen Kumar 42 Kasturba Nagar Madan Lal Ravinder Choudhary Abhishek Dutt Madan Lal 43 Malviya Nagar Somnath Bharti Shailendra Singh Monty Neetu Verma Somnath Bharti 44 R.K. Puram Parmila Tokas Anil Sharma Priyanka Singh Parmila Tokas 45 Mehrauli Naresh Yadav Kusum Khatri Mohinder Chaudhary Naresh Yadav 46 Chhatarpur Kartar Singh Tanwar Bramha Singh Tanwar Satish Lohia Kartar Singh Tanwar 47 Deoli Prakash Jarwal Arvind kumar Arvinder Singh Prakash Jarwal 48 Ambedkar Nagar Ajay Dutt Kishiram Yaduraj Chaudhary Ajay Dutt 49 Sangam Vihar Dinesh Mohaniya SCL Gupta (JD(U)) Poonam Azad Dinesh Mohaniya 50 Greater Kailash Saurabh Bharadwaj Shikha Rai Sukhbir Singh Pawar Saurabh Bharadwaj 51 Kalkaji Atishi Dharamveer Singh Shivani Chopra Atishi 52 Tughlakabad Sahi Ram Pehlwan Vikram Bidhuri Shubam Sharma Sahi Ram Pehlwan 53 Badarpur Ram Singh Netaji Ramvir Singh Bidhuri Pramod Kumar Yadav Ram Singh Netaji 54 Okhla Amanatullah Khan Bramha Singh Parvez Hashmi Bramha Singh 55 Trilokpuri Rohit Kumar Mehraulia Kiran Vaidya Vijay Kumar Rohit Kumar Mehraulia 56 Kondli Kuldeep Kumar (Nionu) Rajkumar Dhillo Amreesh Goutham Kuldeep Kumar 57 Patparganj Manish Sisodia Ravi Negi Laxman Rawat Manish Sisodia 58 Laxmi Nagar Nitin Tyagi Abhay kumar Varma Hari Dutt Sharma Abhay kumar Varma 59 Vishwas Nagar Deepak Singla OP Sharma Gurcharan Singh Raju Deepak Singla 60 Krishna Nagar SK Bagga Anil Goel Ashok Walia Anil Goel 61 Gandhi Nagar Naveen Choudhary (Deepu) Anil Bajpayee Arvinder Singh Lovely Naveen Choudhary 62 Shahdara Ram Niwas Gopal Sanjay Goel Narender Nath Ram Niwas Gopal 63 Seemapuri Rajendra Pal Gautam Santlal Chawaria (LJP) Veer Singh Dhingan Rajendra Pal Gautam 64 Rohtas Nagar Sarita Singh Jitendra Mahajan Vipin Sharma Jitendra Mahajan 65 Seelampur Abdul Rehman Kaushal Mishra Mateen Ahmed Abdul Rehman 66 Ghonda SD Sharma Ajay Mahawat Bhisham Sharma Ajay Mahawat 67 Babarpur Gopal Rai Naresh Gaur Anveeksha Tripathi Jain Gopal Rai 68 Gokalpur Ch. Surendra Kumar Ranjit Kashyap SP Singh Ranjit Kashyap 69 Mustafabad Haji Yunus Jagdish Pradhan Ali Mehndi Jagdish Pradhan 70 Karawal Nagar Durgesh Pathak Mohan Singh Bisht Arbind Singh Mohan Singh Bisht

The exit polls had unanimously predicted a victory for the AAP with the BJP being a distant second. Most exit polls had predicted zero seats for the Congress.