New Delhi, January 12: The Congress on Sunday promised to give Rs 8,500 every month to educated unemployed youths in Delhi for one year if it comes to power in Delhi. This is the third scheme launched by the Congress ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls. The financial assistance will be provided under the 'Yuva Udaan Yojana' and it is not free, AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot said at a press conference.

"We will provide financial assistance to youths who can show their skills in a company, factory or organisation. They will get money through these companies. This is not a scheme under which one will get money while sitting at home," Pilot said. "This help will not be just financial. We will try that people are absorbed in those fields where they have received training... so that they can... improve their skill set," he said. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: AAP Files Complaint Against BJP for Allegedly Sharing False Video Showing Pothole-Ridden Faridabad Roads as Delhi's.

During the press conference, AICC Delhi in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav and NSUI, Congress' student wing, president Varun Chaudhary were also present. “We will encourage them to work in the companies or factories and we will help you. So we will try to give via companies. This is not a scheme to give allowance to people sitting at home.

“Yes, this is a guarantee that if there is a person who is not able to be absorbed in any factory or company, then we are ready to bear. This is an encouragement for one year so that they can stand on their feet,” Pilot said. The leaders also launched the poster of the scheme during the press conference. “I have full confidence that on February 5, people will give the Congress a chance to serve in the national capital with a good majority,” he added. Delhi Assembly Elections 20205: Congress Highlighting Achievements of Sheila Dikshit Government.

On January 6, the Congress announced the 'Pyaari Didi Yojana', promising a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 for women if it is voted to power. On January 8, the party announced the 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana', under which it promised to provide free health insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh. Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5 and votes will be counted on February 8.