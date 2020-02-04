Delhi Elections 2020: National Capital to Witness Congress-BJP Faceoff, PM Modi to Address Rally in Dwarka, Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to Campaign in Sangam Vihar, Jangpura

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and PM Modi (Photo Credits: ANI & IANS)

New Delhi, February 4: As the Delhi Assembly Elections are drawing closer, the political atmosphere in the national capital has started to heat up. Delhi will witness a power-packed day as prominent leaders of both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will address rallies to woo the voters on Tuesday. From BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will address voters in Dwarka and Delhi cantonment respectively. Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 Predictions by Satta Bazaar: AAP Likely to Retain Power, BJP And Congress Far Behind, Say Matka Players.

On the other hand, Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will kick start their election campaign. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will address voters in Jangpura assembly seat, while Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address residents of Sangam Vihar. The former PM will campaign in Rajouri Garden.

The Congress on Sunday released its manifesto for the Delhi elections. In the poll promise, the grand old party talked at length about issues like Lokpal, job creation, protecting the environment, electricity and water supply. The Congress also promised to open 100 Indira canteens, which would be entirely managed by women staff. The Congress also mentioned providing permanent positions for adhoc safai karamcharis in the manifesto. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Opinion Poll Results: AAP to Win 54-60 Seats, BJP May Bag 10-14 Seats, Predicts Times Now-IPSOS Survey.

Meanwhile, the BJP in its manifesto announced that the subsidies provided by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the past few months would continue. The saffron party also promised to increase monthly pension for the widows of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots to Rs 3,500 from Rs 2,500. The BJP said that it would set up a 24-hour helpline for the people from northeast states.

The elections in Delhi are scheduled to take place on February 8 for 70-member assembly. The counting of votes will take place on February 11, and the same day, results will be declared. The national capital will witness a triangular contest between the AAP, the BJP and the Congress.